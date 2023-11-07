Ex-Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden finds new club following exit from Super League side

GREG EDEN has found a new club following his exit from Castleford Tigers.

Now, Eden will ply his trade with Halifax Panthers in the second tier after signing a two-year deal.

The former Brisbane Broncos, Hull Kingston Rovers and Huddersfield Giants winger will now call The Shay home after making over 200 appearances at the highest level during his career, notching over 150 tries to boot. An England Knights international, Eden was rumoured to be joining Catalans Dragons in the coming days but the Panthers swooped in to secure his signature and keep him in West Yorkshire.

“The move has come on pretty late, to be honest”, said Eden. “I’ve had probably a couple of days to think about it, it’s all come pretty fast. Speaking with Finny and the team at Halifax, I just thought this was the right move for me at this point in my career. I think the transition to part time will be tough. I’ve been pretty much full time my entire career for the last 12 years so it’s going to be a big step and a big change in direction in my life as well. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

“I’d describe myself as a fast, elusive player. A bit of a maverick, I like that bit of attacking flair. Over the last year or so, I’ve played a few different positions as well so I’m quite versatile. Hopefully I can add to this team and play where I’m needed.”

“It’s a nice place, a good stadium and I’m looking forward to getting started. Obviously, I’ll be one of the older heads here pushing over 30. Looking at the rest of the squad it’s all mid twenties so looks like there could be a good balance within the squad. Obviously, they did really well last year and hopefully I can add that little bit extra this year, push on and finish a little bit higher up the table.”

Head Coach Liam Finn was pleased to get Eden over the line, and described the move as a real coup for the club: “Greg is an important signing for us. A quality player who adds X Factor and genuine speed to our backline. He’s a good personality for the group who we will be looking to get into open space as often as we can. He also improves our ability to get out of our own half when under pressure which was an area we felt we needed to increase to share the workload.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.