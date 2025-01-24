Wakefield Trinity make easy work of Castleford Tigers in Luke Gale’s testimonial

WAKEFIELD TRINITY 32 CASTLEFORD TIGERS 8

CALLUM WALKER, DIY Kitchens Stadium, Friday

PEOPLE say you can’t read much into friendlies, but if the first 40 minutes of Luke Gale’s testimonial are anything to go by then Castleford are in for a long season and Wakefield might shock a few.

The Tigers were down 20-4 at half-time when both sides had their strongest available 17s out before a raft of second-half changes altered the complexion of the fixture.

Trinity had the likes of Jake Trueman, Cam Scott and Matty Storton debuting with Daejarn Asi, Judah Rimbu and Zac Cini doing the same for Castleford.

But it was Wakefield that looked full of vim and vigour from the off with a Storton break laying the platform for a crisp left-to-right move ending with Lachlan Walmsley flying in at the corner in customary fashion. Max Jowitt, however, couldn’t convert but the hosts led 4-0 after just four minutes.

To say debutant Cini was struggling with the pace of Jowitt and Scott in the opening exchanges was an understatement as the two Wakefield men sent Walmsley away again shortly after.

That time Walmsley’s kick inside was just too strong for Scott, but the writing was on the wall and it was that man Scott that carved his way through weak defending to double Trinity’s score on ten minutes. Jowitt’s conversion was perfect as Wakefield were now 10-0 up.

Walmsley was sent away yet again in the next set and his weaving trickery almost yielded points before the Tigers finally shut up shop.

It took Castleford 16 minutes to make it into the hosts’ half for their first attack and they crossed the line in tremendous style, Innes Senior doing exactly what Walmsley did earlier on in the corner. Tex Hoy, however, couldn’t convert as Wakefield now led 10-4.

Despite that initial joy, Castleford’s Jeremiah Simbiken was placed on report for a late tackle on Trueman before Wakefield’s left-edge attack to get in on the act, Josh Rourke sliding over off an Oliver Pratt pass four minutes before the break.

Jowitt couldn’t add the extras but the fullback scythed through a huge gap in the next set to send Seth Nikotemo away for a debut try. Jowitt’s boot made it 20-4 at half-time.

A brilliant last-ditch Hoy tackle stopped Rourke immediately following the resumption before Pratt failed to send Rourke over after a superb break, but the Wakefield joy down the edges was relentless.

It was, however, the Tigers that hit back as the hour approached, Josh Simm being adjudged to have grounded the ball despite appearing in touch. Asi, with Hoy off, missed the conversion with Wakefield now 20-8 up.

With 12 minutes remaining, Gale was given the nod by Daryl Powell to thunderous applause and that inspired a Liam Hood break down the middle.

The ever-imposing Ky Rodwell was on hand to take Hood’s offload to go under the posts as Gale converted to make it 26-8.

And there was still enough time for Caleb Hamlin-Uele to force his way through soft defence with Rourke rounding the scores off at 32-8.

GAMESTAR: Max Jowitt picked up where he left off in 2024.

GAMEBREAKER: Two Wakefield tries before half-time created an unassailable 20-4 lead.

MATCHFACTS

TRINITY

1 Max Jowitt

2 Lachlan Walmsley

3 Cam Scott

19 Oliver Pratt

23 Josh Rourke

6 Jake Trueman

20 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Liam Hood

10 Ky Rodwell

11 Seth Nikotemo

17 Matty Storton

13 Jay Pitts (C)

Subs (all used)

7 Oliver Russell

7 Luke Gale

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

25 Jack Croft

27 Isaac Shaw

28 Harvey Smith

30 Ellis Lingard

31 Rowan Stephenson

32 Cain Staveley-Carr

33 Dom Sinfield

34 Zach McSwiney

35 Harry Ratcliffe

Tries: Walmsley (4), Scott (10), Rourke (36), Nikotemo (39), Rodwell (70), Hamlin-Uele (76)

Goals: Jowitt 2/4, Gale 1/1, Rourke 1/1

TIGERS

1 Tex Hoy

2 Jason Qareqare

3 Zac Cini

4 Sam Wood

5 Innes Senior

13 Joe Westerman

6 Daejarn Asi

15 George Griffin

9 Liam Horne

10 George Lawler

11 Jeremiah Simbiken

12 Alex Mellor

20 Muizz Mustapha

Subs (all used)

8 Liam Watts

14 Judah Rimbu

16 Cain Robb

17 Luke Hooley

18 Josh Hodson

21 Sylvester Namo

23 Fletcher Rooney

24 Josh Simm

26 George Hill

27 Jensen Windley

28 Akim Matvejev

30 Daniel Sarbah

33 Sam Darley

34 Jacob Hall

35 Dan Okoro

Sam Grice

Tries: Senior (18), Simm (57)

Goals: Hoy 0/1, Asi 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-4, 14-4, 20-4; 20-8, 26-8, 32-8

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Trinity: Max Jowitt; Tigers: Dan Okoro

Penalty count: 8-4

Half-time: 20-4

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 3,079