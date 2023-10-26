Wakefield Trinity make second signing in as many days as Daryl Powell brings in former Catalans Dragons and Featherstone Rovers man Mathieu Cozza

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have made their second signing in as many days as former Catalans Dragons and Featherstone Rovers forward Mathieu Cozza has signed a two-year deal with the West Yorkshire club.

The 23 year old prop/loose forward joins the club from Featherstone Rovers where he played 22 games, scoring two tries in the season just ended.

A powerful strong running forward, Cozza started his career at Catalans Dragons in Super League playing ten games across the 2021/2022 seasons.

His international career started in April this year when he represented France versus England. Standing at 6’1” tall and weighing in at 16 stones, Cozza will add much needed forward power to Trinity’s pack.

Cozza said: “I am delighted to sign for Wakefield and be part of this new project. After meeting Daryl and Steve, it was very clear that the club is going places and I wanted to be part of this.

“I am looking forward to meeting all the players when I arrive back from France and can’t wait to meet the fans on game day next year.”

Head coach Daryl Powell added: “I’ve been really impressed with Mathieu this season at Featherstone. He’s a player who works exceptionally hard and does all the little things you expect from the middle unit player he’s tough and aggressive and will fit perfectly into the forward pack. We want to build next season.”

