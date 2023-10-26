Salford Red Devils become next Super League club to announce breakdown of IMG grading points

SALFORD RED DEVILS have become the next Super League club to announce the breakdown of their IMG provisional grading points.

Those points have been the focus of rugby league debates all week, with Salford being given 13.80 points. Those points gave the Red Devils a position of eighth in the Super League table and thus fairly comfortable status in the top flight for the time being.

Now, Salford have given the breakdown to the points.

The Red Devils earned 4.15 points for fandom, 3.43 for performance, 2.15 for finance, 1.83 for stadium and 2.25 for community.

What stands out most from Salford’s score is the 2.25 for community – just 0.25 shy of the maximum 2.5 points that a club can score in that category.

Also impressive is the 4.15 points earned for fandom which is just 0.85 less than the maximum number of 5.

The Red Devils will need to work on their finance score which is less than half of the 4.5 maximum number of points available at 2.15 whilst a 1.83 stadium score out of 3 will need improving.

