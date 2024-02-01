Wakefield Trinity-Newcastle Thunder clash moves venue in ‘lifesaver’ for League One club

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S away clash at Newcastle Thunder on Sunday February 18 will no longer take place at Kingston Park.

Instead, Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium will host the 1895 Cup clash between Trinity and Thunder in what will be the last game in Group Three.

Featherstone’s chief executive, Martin Vickers, has explained why his club jumped at the chance to host the clash after being asked by Newcastle.

“When Newcastle approached us to see if the game could be played at the Millennium Stadium, we were absolutely committed to helping them.

“The funds they receive from the game could be a lifesaver for Newcastle Thunder.

“I hope all local fans of the sport get behind the game and support them against our nearest rivals.”

Thunder chairman Keith Christie explained the reasoning behind the move: “We haven’t got the facility or availability we thought we had,” Christie told League Express.

“We couldn’t change it and Wakefield have had issues with floodlights so Featherstone have agreed to let us use their facility.

“It’s really good of them and it’s a good chance for our lads to get an away game taste. It is close to Wakefield the ground so geographically I hope we will get people from the area going.

“We get the gates from the game and we will put on subsidised buses for all our Newcastle fans.”

