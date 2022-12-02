Wakefield Trinity outline potential outside investment into Super League club

WAKEFIELD Trinity have made the unique decision to invite potential shareholders to invest in their club on social media.

The West Yorkshire club have invited anyone with interest in investing between £500 and £50,000 or more in a bid to help take Trinity forward.

𝗕𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗮 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗪𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 We're inviting expressions of interest from individuals who may be interested in investing in the club. Full details below:https://t.co/wtqNn5dMId — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) December 1, 2022

The club posted on their website: “As well as inviting those with potentially large amounts to invest, the club is intending to issue “Member shares” to supporters who may be interested in investing relatively modest amounts in tranches of £500. This may appeal to those who would like to feel a sense of ownership and be closer to the activities of the club than at present but are not seeking any voting participation or financial return and do not have a desire to take an active part in the running of the club.

“Member shareholders investing £500 will enjoy a range of tangible benefits from the club including:

– Attendance at up to three shareholders’ meetings per year including the Annual General Meeting

– 10% discount on match-day hospitality in the banqueting suite in the new East Stand

– Behind the scenes members’ events with players and backroom staff such as “open training days”

– Their name recorded on a “role of honour” to be displayed within the new East Stand

“For those individuals whose investment contribution amounts to £1,000 or more in Member Shares, the following additional benefits will be available:

– Two complimentary match-day tickets for the new banqueting suite for a match of their choice in each of the three seasons 2024-26

– A complimentary subscription to Trinity TV for the same period

“Member shareholders will participate in a class of shares that would not attract voting or dividend rights. Member shares are aimed at those who would like to back up their support for the club with a financial investment but without the desire to participate in the running of the club.

“For those who would like a more active role within the club, we are making a separate offer of “Owner shares” available with a suggested, but not mandated, minimum subscription of £50,000.”

It’s certainly a way of getting the message out there so well done to Wakefield.