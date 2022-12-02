Warrington Wolves beat rival Super League clubs to Toulouse Olympique signing

WARRINGTON Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick has explained his reasoning behind the Cheshire club signing new winger Matty Russell for the 2023 Super League season.

It was a deal that raised eyebrows at the time considering that Russell had already been at Warrington for the longest spell of his career with the winger spending 2022 with relegated side Toulouse Olympique.

However, with veteran Wire star Stefan Ratchford approaching Fitzpatrick about potentially bringing Russell back to the club, the former jumped at the opportunity.

That being said, the Scotland international did have offers from other Super League clubs.

“Stefan Ratchford approached me saying Matty was looking for a club and was desperate to come back,” Fitzpatrick said at a recent fans’ forum via the Official Warrington Wolves podcast.

“Daryl Clark did similar and said after we played Toulouse that he was still a real handful.

“Matty had a few options on the table to come back to Super League as well as an extension at Toulouse.

“We felt we were a little bit light in the outside backs with Connor Wrench being out until around Easter and we felt we needed someone to get us up the field.”

Fitzpatrick went on to describe just how good value for money Russell is for Warrington.

“Matty’s stats were phenomenal (in 2022) – he was the fifth-highest tackle breaker in Super League last year playing for Toulouse.

“He’s not cost us the Earth and he hasn’t eaten into a lot of cap space, so we could still go for someone else if they became available.

“In terms of value, we thought it was the right decision and a good fit.”