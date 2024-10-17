Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis predicts IMG score and claims “it would be a mockery” if club didn’t make Super League

WAKEFIELD TRINITY owner Matt Ellis has predicted his club’s IMG score amidst claims that “it would be a mockery” if Wakefield didn’t make Super League in 2025.

The transformation of Trinity in just 12 months has been phenomenal, with the West Yorkshire side sitting pretty at the top of the Championship, with a new stand and a new owner that has invested heavily on and off the field.

Wakefield have since been linked with taking London Broncos’ place in the top flight – and Ellis insists that the club has done everything it can to make it to Super League ahead of the IMG grading scores that will be released next Wednesday.

We’ve done absolutely everything we could have done,” Ellis told BBC Radio Leeds. “It might have been good for Wakefield, it’s let us build a squad and with the new stand, the new gantry and the LED boards.

“IMG is IMG, I won’t comment too much on what I think of IMG with the gradings and scores, but it’s probably helped us this year in terms of would I have laid out all of that based on having to win one game at the end? No, probably not. It’s helped us prepare.

“We’ve always been targeting and looking at our score and thinking we’re going to be quite close to the 15-point marker.

“There’s some rumours coming out about what other teams are scoring but I’m sat here a week out feeling pretty relaxed about it. I’m probably more relaxed about IMG than I am about the game, to be honest.”

Ellis went further, insisting that “it would be a mockery of IMG” if Wakefield didn’t make Super League following all the changes him and the club have made.

“We’ve done everything we can and it would be a mockery of IMG if we didn’t get in there because you’re spending £300k on this and £50k on that, to improve the facilities.

“We’re close to 15 and ultimately they will tell us our score. We’ve submitted our score at around 15 and if we win the Grand Final we should just get over it.

“We submitted our score and they came back with one thing that was a change from how they saw it to we saw it and since then we’ve not heard anything else.

“As I sit here a week out, we find out 24 hours before it goes public next week but I’m pretty chilled about it.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast