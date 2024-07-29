Wakefield Trinity planning Super League future ahead of 2025

BY DOUG THOMSON

OWNER Matt Ellis says he’s “very confident” Wakefield Trinity will have enough IMG points to be playing back in Super League next season.

And he wants Daryl Powell’s side to underline the club’s credentials to make an immediate return to the top flight via the new grading system by winning the Championship Grand Final – preferably on home territory.

That means the first priority, with nine regular-season games remaining, starting at Dewsbury on Sunday, is to finish top of the table and therefore seal what in theory is the most straightforward route to play-off success.

Ellis, who completed his takeover in the wake of last year’s relegation and whose DIY Kitchens firm have put their name to

Wakefield’s redeveloped ground, remains optimistic about Trinity’s playing prospects despite a first defeat of the league campaign against Toulouse in France.

Wakefield have already won the 1895 Cup this year, beating Sheffield at Wembley.

Having already given the green light to the recruitment of backs Tom Johnstone, Corey Hall, Oliver Russell and Cameron Scott and forward Mike McMeeken on long-term deals to start next year, Ellis has pledged further additions.

Trinity have averaged a 6,000-plus home attendance in the second tier so far, and in a message to supporters, Ellis said: “I would like to go on record to thank fans for the unbelievable support shown this season.

“You have proved we are a Super League club and a club with huge potential going forward.

“We are working on getting the best possible IMG score and we are very confident we will get the necessary points to get there (to Super League).

“We are building a squad that you will be proud of and will be competitive in Super League next year and further announcements will follow in the coming weeks and months.”

