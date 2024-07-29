Ten Super League players charged as Castleford Tigers, St Helens, Hull FC and Hull KR stars in hot water

Following the latest round of the Betfred Super League, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine
Mark Percival (St Helens) – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)
Jonny Lomax (St Helens) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal
Andy Ackers (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine
Hugo Salabio (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine
Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers) – Grade C Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)
Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)
Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons) – Grade F Lifting injured player – Refer to Tribunal
Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – Grade C Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)
Matty Storton (Hull KR) – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine
