Wakefield Trinity post exciting update on Super League stadium

THOUGH on the field in 2022 Wakefield Trinity stuttered, off the field it has been far from the case.

A rapid demolition job of the West Yorkshire club’s East Stand took place in the summer with steel now arriving at Belle Vue, ready to give Trinity a stand they can be proud of.

Alongside the new steel, Wakefield have also laid a new pitch – and it looks mightily impressive to say the least – as they gear up for another Super League season in 2023.

Of course, it is going to be a whole new look of a Wakefield side, too, with new head coach Mark Applegarth and assistant James Ford set to put their own stamp on a squad that lost a lot of their key men.

Some of those include Tinirau Arona, David Fifita, Jacob Miller and Bill Tupou with James Batchelor and Yusuf Aydin heading to Hull KR, but Applegarth and Ford are determined to improve on a nervous 2022.

With a brand new stand on the eastern terrace, it’s fair to say the club are heading in the right direction off the field and Trinity fans will be hoping that the on-field strides will match in 2023.