Referee Liam Moore’s brilliant gesture before England’s World Cup win over France

REFEREES get a lot of stick in every sport, but they also deserve huge praise for doing a job that very few people would want to do.

Without them, there would be no rugby league and sometimes that reality escapes a number of people so when officials have a stellar game or do something extraordinary, it’s only fair to give them praise.

Ahead of England’s game against France on Saturday evening at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, there was one shy mascot who missed his opportunity of walking out with the players to sing the national anthem.

The family of the young child believed he had missed his opportunity, however, Super League referee Liam Moore and NRL officials Gerard Sutton and Todd Smith took the young mascot out with them to ensure he would be part of the pre-match presentation.

No probs mate- he loved every minute walking out with us and hopefully will live long in the memory. Exactly what it’s all about 👍 — Liam Moore (@liamjmoore1) October 23, 2022

The trio didn’t have to go above and beyond their responsibility but they did so to help a nervous young child and help him feel safe.

It is a magnificent example of the rugby league family that continues to come together in times of need. Well done Gerard, Liam and Todd!