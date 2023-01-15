Wakefield Trinity record close victory over Halifax Panthers for Reece Lyne’s testimonial game

WAKEFIELD TRINITY handed Reece Lyne the perfect Testimonial result with a 28-16 win over the Halifax Panthers.
Wakefield began the brighter of the two sides, going over in the eighth minute through Jay Pitts. Lee Gaskell had provided the final pass with Mason Lino slotting over the extras at 6-0.
Errors began creeping into the game, but Lyne got his try on the half-hour mark, taking a simple pass from winger Tom Lineham to dot down. Lino again converted to make it 12-0.
Eddie Battye crashed over next to the posts as Wakefield led 18-0 at the break.
Fax broke the deadlock just after the break as Louis Jouffret picked up a loose ball to run in from halfway, but Joe Keyes couldn’t convert.
Morgan Smith restored Wakefield’s 18-point lead on the hour, with Lino’s conversion hitting the post.
The Trinity halfback’s next conversion sailed through though as Lino carved a massive opening in the Wakefield defence for Smith to dot down.
That made it 28-4, but Fax scored two late tries through Tom Inman and Lachlan Walmsley to reduce the deficit to 28-16 by the final hooter.
Wakefield Trinity
1 Max Jowitt
20 Tom Lineham
4 Reece Lyne
30 Samisoni Langi
5 Jorge Taufua
6 Lee Gaskell
7 Mason Lino
10 Jai Whitbread
9 Liam Hood
31 Renouf Atoni
11 Matty Ashurst
13 Jay Pitts
15 Kevin Proctor
Subs (all used)
2 Lewis Murphy
8 Eddie Battye
17 Morgan Smith
18 Lee Kershaw
19 Liam Kay
21 Rob Butler
22 Robbie Butterworth
23 Olly Pratt
24 Harry Bowes
25 Sam Eseh
27 Joe Law
28 Dane Windrow
Jordan Schofield
Tries: Pitts, Lyne, Battye, Smith 2
Goals: Lino 4/5
Halifax Panthers
1 James Woodburn-Hall
23 Nick Rawsthorne
4 Ben Tibbs
3 Zack McComb
5 James Saltonstall
6 Louis Jouffret
7 Joe Keyes
15 Will Maher
9 Brandon Moore
10 Dan Murray
11 Ben Kavanagh
12 Matty Gee
8 Adam Tangata
Subs (all used)
2 Lachlan Walmsley
13 Jacob Fairbank
14 Kyle Wood
16 Will Calcott
17 Ryan King
20 Tom Inman
21 Eribe Doro
22 Jake Maizen
24 Cole Oakley
25 Ben Forster
26 Kai Morgan
31 Kevin Larroyer
Tries: Jouffret, Inman, Walmsley
Goals: Keyes 0/1, Jouffret 2/2