Wakefield Trinity record close victory over Halifax Panthers for Reece Lyne’s testimonial game

WAKEFIELD TRINITY handed Reece Lyne the perfect Testimonial result with a 28-16 win over the Halifax Panthers.

Wakefield began the brighter of the two sides, going over in the eighth minute through Jay Pitts. Lee Gaskell had provided the final pass with Mason Lino slotting over the extras at 6-0.

Errors began creeping into the game, but Lyne got his try on the half-hour mark, taking a simple pass from winger Tom Lineham to dot down. Lino again converted to make it 12-0.

Eddie Battye crashed over next to the posts as Wakefield led 18-0 at the break.

Fax broke the deadlock just after the break as Louis Jouffret picked up a loose ball to run in from halfway, but Joe Keyes couldn’t convert.

Morgan Smith restored Wakefield’s 18-point lead on the hour, with Lino’s conversion hitting the post.

The Trinity halfback’s next conversion sailed through though as Lino carved a massive opening in the Wakefield defence for Smith to dot down.

That made it 28-4, but Fax scored two late tries through Tom Inman and Lachlan Walmsley to reduce the deficit to 28-16 by the final hooter.

Wakefield Trinity

1 Max Jowitt

20 Tom Lineham

4 Reece Lyne

30 Samisoni Langi

5 Jorge Taufua

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Mason Lino

10 Jai Whitbread

9 Liam Hood

31 Renouf Atoni

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Jay Pitts

15 Kevin Proctor

Subs (all used)

2 Lewis Murphy

8 Eddie Battye

17 Morgan Smith

18 Lee Kershaw

19 Liam Kay

21 Rob Butler

22 Robbie Butterworth

23 Olly Pratt

24 Harry Bowes

25 Sam Eseh

27 Joe Law

28 Dane Windrow

Jordan Schofield

Tries: Pitts, Lyne, Battye, Smith 2

Goals: Lino 4/5



Halifax Panthers

1 James Woodburn-Hall

23 Nick Rawsthorne

4 Ben Tibbs

3 Zack McComb

5 James Saltonstall

6 Louis Jouffret

7 Joe Keyes

15 Will Maher

9 Brandon Moore

10 Dan Murray

11 Ben Kavanagh

12 Matty Gee

8 Adam Tangata

Subs (all used)

2 Lachlan Walmsley

13 Jacob Fairbank

14 Kyle Wood

16 Will Calcott

17 Ryan King

20 Tom Inman

21 Eribe Doro

22 Jake Maizen

24 Cole Oakley

25 Ben Forster

26 Kai Morgan

31 Kevin Larroyer

Tries: Jouffret, Inman, Walmsley

Goals: Keyes 0/1, Jouffret 2/2