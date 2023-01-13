Leigh Leopards new signing after handing Wigan Warriors man squad number for Super League 2023

LEIGH LEOPARDS have hinted at a new signing following the release of their squad numbers for Super League 2023 with Wigan Warriors man Umyla Hanley handed the number 26 shirt.

Hanley had been spotted in Leigh training before Christmas and it was affirmed that the 20-year-old was spending a trial period with the Leopards.

Now, ahead of the 2023 season, Leigh have given Hanley the number 26 shirt.

Since making his debut for Wigan back in 2020, Hanley has played ten times but spent 2022 on loan at Newcastle Thunder.

Hanley, who will celebrate his 21st birthday in March, has impressed during his recent trial spell with the Leopards and accompanied the squad on their training camp to Lanzarote.

The son of Rugby League legend Ellery Hanley, he played his junior rugby with local community club Shevington Sharks before emerging through Wigan’s academy system into a first team winger or fullback.

Leopards head coach Adrian Lam handed Hanley his Super League debut in 2020 against St Helens and in 2021 he played twice against Leigh in the topflight, impressing on both occasions.

“He’s impressed Adrian and the rest of the performance staff in the short time that he’s been here,” Head of Rugby Chris Chester said.

“His attitude and willingness to learn has been first class and Umyla adds more competition to our squad and in particular our back line.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing what Umyla can bring to Leigh Leopards in 2023.”

Leigh’s full squad numbers:

1 Zak Hardaker

2 Tom Briscoe

3 Ed Chamberlain

4 Ricky Leutele

5 Josh Charnley

6 Joe Mellor

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Rob Mulhern

11 Joe Wardle

12 Jack Hughes

13 John Asiata

14 Ben Nakubuwai

15 Ben Reynolds

16 Oliver Holmes

17 Gareth O’Brien

18 Matt Davis

19 Aaron Smith

20 Keanan Brand

21 Jacob Jones

22 Tom Nisbet

23 Jacob Gannon

24 Kai O’Donnell

25 Nathan Wilde

26 Umyla Hanley