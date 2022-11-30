Wakefield Trinity reportedly beat three clubs to new Super League signing as Mark Applegarth puts stamp on squad

WAKEFIELD Trinity have reportedly beaten three clubs to a new Super League signing.

That signing is Sydney Roosters prop Renouf Atoni who has failed to make an appearance for the Chooks in 2022 despite impressing with the Canterbury Bulldogs prior to that move in 2021.

At Belmore, the 27-year-old made over 40 appearances and became a fans favourite with his aggressive running style and big hits in defence.

However, according to Australian publication zerotackle, three clubs missed out on recruiting Atoni for their sides with the Cronulla Sharks, St George Illawarra Dragons and North Queensland Cowboys reportedly being turned down in favour of a move to Super League.

Despite being plagued by injuries during 2022, Atoni did manage to make 14 appearances for the Roosters’ feeder club North Sydney during the year, scoring five tries and making 115 metres and 45 minutes per game.

For Wakefield, the signing comes at an important time for the club. On the back of off-field success in terms of the redevelopment of Belle Vue, Trinity have been able to nail down the likes of Jai Whitbread whilst bringing in Morgan Smith and Kevin Proctor.

With Atoni’s reported capture, it leaves the West Yorkshire club with one remaining quota spot to be filled following the departure of club stalwarts Jacob Miller, David Fifita, Bill Tupou and Tinirau Arona.