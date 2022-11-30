Castleford Tigers star out of surgery following serious injury as important Super League year looms

CASTLEFORD Tigers star Danny Richardson is out of surgery following a serious injury that ended his 2022 Super League season prematurely.

As the West Yorkshire club heads into what will be an important year for themselves and the sport, Lee Radford’s men will be without Richardson for the start of the season after a serious ACL injury towards the back end of last season.

Back in August, Richardson left the field in Castleford’s dismal 50-10 loss to the Salford Red Devils and though he was seen walking off the field, it was later confirmed that the halfback’s worst fears had been realised.

Since then, the former St Helens youngster has been in surgery with the aim of playing a key role in the Tigers’ 2023 season.

Richardson posted on Instagram: “Successful operation. Time to smash this rehabs head in.”

Though Richardson could be out for the start of the season, Castleford will have Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller forming what will be – hopefully for Tigers fans – a fruitful partnership with Callum McLelland also waiting in the wings patiently for an opportunity after an injury-hit season.