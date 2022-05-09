Wakefield Trinity secure signing of Warrington Wolves forward

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the signing of prop Rob Butler from Warrington Wolves on a contract until the end of the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old, who has previously represented England Knights, has switched Super League sides with immediate effect.

Butler joined Warrington ahead of the 2021 season from London Broncos but has struggled to nail down a place in the first team.

He made just one appearance for the club this term following Daryl Powell’s appointment – ironically against new club Wakefield, who currently sit eleventh in the table.

“I’m now looking forward to kicking on at Wakefield, finding some form and playing regular rugby,” said Butler.

Trinity head coach Willie Poching added: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Rob to Wakefield Trinity. He’s young, English and a man of significant size which is of real value for us at this moment of time.

“I know he will add to the quality of the group with the person that he is and the player that he is. We look forward to helping this young front-rower blossom and grow and hopefully find his feet in Super League.

“He also adds to the competition already here within our front-row stocks and that can only be a positive for us.”