Hull KR appoint Willie Peters as new head coach

Hull KR have confirmed the appointment of Willie Peters as their new head coach from the start of 2023.

Peters, who is currently an assistant coach with NRL side Newcastle Knights, will join the Super League club on a three-year deal.

The 43-year-old also has experience coaching at Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs in his native Australia.

He has experience in England as a player, however, having featured for Gateshead, Wigan Warriors and Widnes Vikings as a halfback.

“I always had an ambition to go back and coach in the Super League,” said Peters, who will replace the outgoing Tony Smith at Craven Park.

“When the opportunity came up, it just felt right. I’ve got so many good memories of when I played in Super League, I’m just grateful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to come back over there.

“I’m joining a team that’s well established and definitely on the rise. I’ve worked with a number of quality coaches and taken a lot away from what their strengths are. But of course, I’m going to do it my way.

“We don’t need to change too much in the way we’ll play our footy. Naturally, I’ll have my spin on things and some principles that I think are important.

“I’ve just got to build on the foundations that Neil (Hudgell), Paul (Lakin), Tony (Smith) and the staff have set on the back of their hard work. So for me, it’s just about building on the great work people have done so far.”