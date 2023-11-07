Wakefield Trinity sign flying Halifax Panthers winger Lachlan Walmsley

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have signed Halifax Panthers winger Lachlan Walmsley on a two-year deal.

Trinity have paid an undisclosed fee to secure the services of last season’s joint Championship Player of the Year.

The 25-year-old Australian-born prolific try-scoring outside back stands at 6’3” and weighs in at 14 stones. Last season he crossed for 38 tries in 30 games for the Halifax club.

Walmsley was born in New South Wales and came through the youth ranks at Newcastle Knights. He represented NSW at under 18s level in the State of Origin series. In 2021 he came over to the UK to join Whitehaven, initially playing at full-back, and taking over the goal-kicking role for the Cumbrian club. Joining Halifax in 2022 the winger has notched up 68 tries in 54 games over the last 2 seasons

Head Coach Daryl Powell said: ‘I am delighted Lachlan has agreed to join trinity for the next two seasons. I believe he is a Super League player in the making.

“His is a great athlete who’s ability to cross the try line is right up there with the best in any competition in the world. He is young and ambitious which is a perfect fit for our club as we move into the future.’

“Lachlan represented Scotland in the 2021 World Cup and has scored two tries in four appearances for his adopted country.

|We look forward to seeing Lachlan continuing his try-scoring exploits in 2024 as part of our new exciting three-quarter line as we look to achieve promotion back to Super League at the first opportunity.”

