Wakefield Trinity star given suspension for striking as Featherstone Rovers, Cornwall and Siddal men face lengthy bans

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had a busy day with 13 players charged in the aftermath of last weekend’s Challenge Cup third-round ties.
The Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
Luke Broadbent (Barrow Raiders) – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal
Ben O’Keefe (Oldham) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £40 Fine
Josh Hartshorn (Cornwall) – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal
Coby Nichol (Cornwall) – Grade B Head Contact – £40 fine
Oliver Lewis (Siddal) – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal
Lewis Hosty (Siddal) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice
Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade D Striking – 3 Match Penalty Notice and a £125 Fine
Dean Roberts (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade F Unacceptable language – Refer to Tribunal
Jarrod Sammut (Workington Town) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Jack Stephenson (Workington Town) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine
Joe Lovodua (Doncaster) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Toby Everett (Hunslet) – Grade B Head Contact – £40 Fine
Jamie Fields (Hunslet ARLFC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – N/A
