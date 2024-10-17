Wakefield Trinity star in almost wedding-Grand Final clash as Daryl Powell gives hilarious verdict

IT’S not every day you get married, but it’s also not every day you are involved in a Championship Grand Final.

For Wakefield Trinity star Max Jowitt, both are happening in the space of two days.

Today, the 27-year-old will get married, but, on Saturday, Jowitt will be taking to the field as Wakefield go up against Toulouse Olympique in the Championship showpiece event at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Jowitt, who has been one of Trinity’s most improved stars throughout the 2024 season in the second tier, is, however, being backed by his head coach Daryl Powell to not get too carried away at his own nuptials ahead of the big finale this weekend.

“He knows what he needs to do, he doesn’t need me to tell him! You know what it’s like nowadays, you have to plan a wedding two years in advance and we’ve just had our daughters’ in our garden bizarrely!” Powell said.

“It is what it is. He would have booked the wedding for it to be the week after the Super League Grand Final and then they decided to put our final the week after the Super League one so it’s pretty tough on him.

“He is a good pro, he will look after himself. He will get to bed early – I’m not saying anything! He will be good to go.

“We will be training Friday morning so he will have to leave his wife in bed and get on with it.”

