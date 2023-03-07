Wakefield Trinity star Lewis Murphy ruled out for the season with horror injury

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have confirmed the worst news possible on their star winger Lewis Murphy after he left the field during Trinity’s loss to Huddersfield Giants on Friday.

The club has now confirmed that Murphy has suffered an ACL injury.

Murphy left the field during the first half of Friday’s game with Huddersfield and scans have confirmed the severity of the injury, which will unfortunately rule the youngster out for the rest of the 2023 season.

Wakefield Trinity Head Coach, Mark Applegarth, said: “We are all really disappointed for Lewis and it’s a cruel blow.

“Everyone at the club will support him through his rehab and I know he will be relentless in coming back better than ever in 2024.”