Championship and League One attendances: Every Championship home game smashes the four-figure mark with Featherstone standing out

WELL that’s another weekend of Championship rugby league done and dusted!

Toulouse Olympique and Whitehaven kicked things off on Saturday evening with the French side registering almost a point in a minute in a 72-10 thrashing of their Cumbrian opponents at the Stade Ernest Wallon.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and there were a number of interesting results, including Sheffield Eagles’ 42-12 hammering of Widnes Vikings, whilst Barrow Raiders got their first point of the 2023 Championship season in an 18-18 draw with Newcastle Thunder.

Halifax Panthers managed to overcome last year’s Million Pound Game challengers Batley Bulldogs with a score of 20-16 whilst Keighley Cougars beat London Broncos 33-22.

The last game of yesterday saw York Knights thrash Swinton Lions 40-0 in an accomplished display from Andrew Henderson’s side.

But, what were the attendances over the weekend?

Championship

Toulouse Olympique 72-10 Whitehaven

2,558 at the Stade Ernest Wallon on Saturday evening

Barrow Raiders 18-18 Newcastle Thunder

1,752 at the Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Halifax Panthers 20-16 Batley Bulldogs

1,703 at The Shay on Sunday afternoon

Sheffield Eagles 42-12 Widnes Vikings

1,319 at the Olympic Legacy Park on Sunday afternoon

Keighley Cougars 33-22 London Broncos

1,639 at Cougar Park on Sunday afternoon

Swinton Lions 0-40 York Knights

1,029 at Heywood Road on Sunday afternoon

Featherstone Rovers 26-12 Bradford Bulls

4,012 at the Millennium Stadium on Monday night

League One

Hunslet 22-8 North Wales Crusaders

504 at the South Leeds Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Oldham 62-18 London Skolars

525 at the Vestacare Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Rochdale Hornets 10-20 Doncaster

391 at the Crown Oil Arena on Sunday afternoon