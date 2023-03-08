Wakefield Trinity star Lewis Murphy’s big-money move could reportedly “go up in smoke” following horror ACL injury

WAKEFIELD TRINITY winger Lewis Murphy was rocked yesterday with the news that he would be out for the rest of the season with a horror ACL injury.

It’s the injury that no sportsman wants but Murphy, who was ready to stake his claim as one of Super League’s brightest young talents for the second year running, suffered the injury in the 8-0 loss to Huddersfield Giants last Friday.

The flying winger has been the subject of NRL interest Down Under, not least from the Sydney Roosters who have been linked with his signature for 2024 and 2025.

However, Australian publication zerotackle has claimed that any potential deal “could go up in smoke” following the injury as rehab could well go into 2024.

With 19 tries in 22 appearances for Wakefield, Murphy has become one of the hottest properties in the game, and, being just 20, he has one of the brightest futures of any winger in Super League.