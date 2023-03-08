Wakefield Trinity’s great stadium progress continues as Super League club remains on target

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S stadium has enjoyed a stunning transformation so far as the redevelopment of the Super League venue continues to tick over.

Work started in June last year with an end date of August 2023 in mind, and the club is well on target for the new East Stand to be completed by then.

And it was on show on Friday night as Wakefield went down 8-0 to the Huddersfield Giants on their own patch.

Also quite obvious was the new big screen that is now able to broadcast each game even if the fixture is on Sky Sports or not as well as the new floodlights which certainly lit up the field.

Of course, much of the conversation surrounding Wakefield has been down to the pitch surface with an RFL and independent regulator inspection during last week confirming that the fixture on Friday night was able to go ahead.

The pitch itself will be monitored over the next few weeks, but, even after a fortnight’s absence of rugby on it, it already looked in better condition with the groundspeople confident of a perfect surface once the hybrid system is bedded in.

As well as that, Trinity were doing their best before the game and at half-time to make sure there was plenty of water on the surface with sprinklers doing their business.

Here are the latest photos from the redevelopment with the East Stand certainly taking shape – and looking mightily impressive – whilst the North Stand’s brand new terracing has been installed and also impressing.

The North Stand was full for Trinity’s fixture on Friday with the Wakefield atmosphere certainly being heightened under the covered terracing.