Wakefield Trinity star on his way to hospital following Hull FC defeat as Mark Applegarth reveals three blows

THE last thing that Wakefield Trinity needs at this point in time is an injury blow.

However, following last night’s 26-6 home loss to Hull FC, the West Yorkshire side have been hit with three – including Matty Ashurst who left for hospital at the final whistle.

With Ashurst heading to hospital with a compound fracture in his finger, head coach Mark Applegarth is also sweating over two issues with Samisoni Langi and Jay Pitts.

“Samisoni Langi did his ankle in that first-half, he looks sore. He will get assessed in the morning and Jay Pitts did his ankle so we will have to have a look at that.

“Matty Ashurst got a compound fracture in his finger. He just popped it back in and he is on his way to hospital to get it reset.

“Knowing Matty he will put his hand up to play next week, too.”

Yesterday’s result was Wakefield’s 12th successive loss in Super League 2023 so far with Applegarth paying tribute to Hull after the game.

“I’ve got to give credit to Hull, their defence was outstanding. How they defended their tryline at the end of the first half you could see how much it meant to them,” Applegarth said.

“It all comes down to composure. We were 6-0 down at half-time and if we had done what we had done at the back end of that first-half they would crack. Unfortunately it was us that cracked first.

“At the start of that second-half we gave away two penalties and we switched off at marker which switched the whole momentum of the game. We didn’t have that clinicalness about us and coolness in those situations.

“We were our own worst enemies tonight.”