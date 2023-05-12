2025 Rugby League World Cup reportedly on brink of collapse

THE 2025 Rugby League World Cup is said to be on the brink of collapse.

That’s according to reports in Australia which have claimed that the tournament, which is set to be held in France, is at risk of being shelved with a change in government according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin said, live on the channel last night as Wakefield Trinity hosted Hull FC: “A change in government in France means a transitional period.

“If these things aren’t set in stone then this can happen. International rugby is important.”

On the back of such a fruitful Rugby League World Cup at the back end of last year, it is of course bitterly disappointing that such reports are circulating.

Previous French Prime Minister Jean Castex had been a vocal supporter of the 2025 tournament, but following Emmanuel Macron’s re-election as President last month, Castex agreed to resign as Prime Minister.

Upon his resignation, Castex’s government resigned as well, effective later this month, but that has seemingly thrown the hotly-anticipated World Cup under threat.