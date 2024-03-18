Wakefield Trinity star “rattled” after receiving two head knocks in Bradford Bulls win

WAKEFIELD TRINITY ran out 42-12 winners against a beleaguered Bradford Bulls in Daryl Powell’s first competitive win as Wakefield’s new head coach.

Trinity led 26-8 at half-time before turning the screw in the second forty minutes to make it a happy return for Wakefield fans, who suffered greatly in Super League 2023.

And Powell was happy following the game, but he knows his side can still improve.

“It was a tough game, I thought we did lots of really good things. Defensively we were pretty aggressive and until that last try I was pretty pleased with the scoreboard,” Powell said.

“I thought it was a good performance, Mason Lino was class. He got man of the match and responded from what happened last week when he gave the pass that lost the game. I thought he responded in a great way.

“I was talking about lapses in concentration at times but I thought we handled the occasion well. It was a great crowd and atmosphere.

“It started belting it down just before kick-off which seems to be the way it’s going before our games.

“I’m pleased for Matt Ellis after the Wigan game with the way the whole thing ran.

“Second-half, I don’t know how we didn’t score more tries. There are a couple of bits we want to work on.

Powell does have a concern over Josh Griffin, who received two head knocks during the game.

“He got a head knock and then another later on, so he’s a little bit rattled in there.

“When you get a couple of head knocks, it’s not ideal.”

Powell also gave some praise to new signing Derrell Olpherts who signed from Leeds during the week.

“We lost Jermaine McGillvary and Iain Thornley so we had lost punch in the back field and I felt we needed that.

“Derrell became available and I know him pretty well having coached him before.

“I thought he was strong considering he hasn’t played for a few weeks. He’s a Wakefield boy so it will be a happy debut for him.”

The Wakefield boss also gave his verdict on Max Jowitt’s sinbin after he threw the ball at a Bradford player following a try.

“The Bradford defender slid into him and Max threw the ball into him.

“I don’t think there was much in it but the referee doesn’t want someone doing that as other people run in then.

“I don’t think there’s a massive amount in it.”

Powell saved some praise for Bradford too, with the Bulls losing Jorge Taufua, Lee Gaskell and Dan Okoro to injury throughout the game.

“It ended up being a tough night for Bradford on the injury front.

“They already had some injuries before the game but then lost Gaskell, Taufua and Okoro.”

