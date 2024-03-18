Bradford Bulls key man suffers hamstring injury as Wigan Warriors future star earns Eamon O’Carroll praise

BRADFORD BULLS went down 42-12 at Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

Though the Bulls were down 26-8 at half-time, Eamon O’Carroll’s side were level at 8-8 at one stage before two Wakefield tries before half-time took the game away from Bradford.

O’Carroll feels there are positives to take, but has called on his players to improve.

“It’s not the result we wanted. I’ve seen glimpses of a performance there where we can take positives out of it,” O’Carroll said.

“We lost a number of players again, players out of position and some of those were those that have been with us for two training sessions.

“It was a hugely frustrating game, we couldn’t seem to keep up with the game. We didn’t play enough, that’s something for us to look at.

“We kind of killed ourselves, I’ve seen enough over these last few games that I know if we continue to do good things we will be alright this year, we will do something special.

“But, on the flipside, if we don’t change some things it will be a really difficult year.

O’Carroll backed Bradford man Jorge Taufua after he was handed a sinbin, for a heavy collision with Josh Griffin as the latter scored a try, stating that the winger couldn’t do anything else.

“I don’t know what he can do, he was trying to stop a try. I’m alright with that.

“With Taufua I will back him each day of the week, he was sparked out and didn’t know about it

“I don’t know what more Jorge can do with that.”

Bradford were rocked with injuries to Taufua, Lee Gaskell and Dan Okoro, adding to an already-burgeoning injury list, but O’Carroll held special praise for Wigan Warriors loanee Harvey Wilson.

“Lee has done his hamstring. I can find some positives in the performance in the way individuals stood up and played positions they hadn’t played in before.

“Harvey Wilson was supposed to start on the bench, with Joe Arundel out due to his wife being pregnant, Harvey moved to starting back-row and then we lost Taufua so he had to move to centre.

“The way he carried the ball, he was smart and had late footwork which troubled Wakefield at times.

“Hopefully he can stay with us.”

