Wakefield Trinity starlet rejects Leeds Rhinos to ink new deal

WAKEFIELD TRINITY starlet Harvey Smith has rejected Leeds Rhinos to ink a new deal with the former Super League.

In July of this year, he made his International debut for England Academy in their away fixture in the South of France. This talented prospect, whilst still a student at Brigshaw High School, made his first-team debut for Trinity against Hull KR in the final game of the 2023 season.

Head Coach, Daryl Powell said: “Harvey is a talented young hooker who has graduated through the system and has a big future. He made his debut last year and handled himself well.

“He’s an impressive young man and alongside the retention of Oliver Pratt puts out a great message around the growth of young players at our club.”

