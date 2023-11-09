Hull KR link up with Featherstone Rovers on dual-registration

HULL KR have announced that they will link up with Featherstone Rovers as dual-registration partners for the 2024 season.

Following the agreement, players will head to West Yorkshire throughout the season for game time and to complement Featherstone’s existing squad for their 2024 Championship campaign.

The two clubs have existing ties with former Robins, Greg Minikin and Danny Addy at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium for 2024.

Speaking on the dual-registration partnership, Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “We’re looking forward to working with Featherstone in 2024. The agreement will give players within our first team squad valuable game time to further aid their development at a strong championship club in Featherstone.

“The Championship is a highly competitive league that will provide our players with the opportunity to test themselves in a strong competition.”

Featherstone Rovers Head Coach, James Ford added: “This year, we are building a squad of leaders who have proven themselves in the Super League, week in and week out combined with young, hungry players keen to prove themselves. Our partnership with Hull KR is vital to this.

“Hull KR are proving to be a model to follow. It’s not long since they were a leading Championship club and now find themselves as legitimate Super League contenders.

“They have a squad full of quality, and some of those players will be looking for opportunities to prove themselves and win back their Robins’ shirt. We can provide them with that opportunity.”

