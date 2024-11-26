Wakefield Trinity submit plans for exciting stadium development ahead of Super League season

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are back in Super League – and they aim to be back with a bang.

Not only will head coach Daryl Powell have a star-studded squad at his disposal following consistent backing from new owner Matt Ellis, Wakefield will also be exposing their new stand to the top flight for the first time.

That east stand, completed ahead of the 2023 Championship season, has been widely praised for bringing Belle Vue into the 21st century, whilst new terracing in the north stand has improved the venue’s atmosphere no end.

Now, according to Hello Rayo, the club has submitted plans to build a roof over the currently open west stand terrace.

Alongside the new roof, the plans include a new TV gantry and studio as well as an enclosed staircase to give access to the media facilities, and the relocation of a bar under an existing roofed section.

The application will go in front of Wakefield Council, but if given the green light, it could help Trinity earn more IMG points to consolidate their Grade A status given to them in last month’s rankings.

Wakefield finished eighth in the rankings with a score of 15.09, but part of that score included Championship Grand Final glory as well as the 1895 Cup success.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast