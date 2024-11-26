Wakefield Trinity veteran Luke Gale spills the beans on the toughest part of his career

WAKEFIELD TRINITY and Luke Gale will bringing the curtain down on their Championship season this weekend.

Trinity will be hosting Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final on Saturday evening – and it will be Gale’s last ever game as a professional rugby league player.

Across the years, the 36-year-old has played for the likes of Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers, enjoying League Leaders success as well as a Challenge Cup triumph.

However, Gale has also suffered some serious injuries that left many people questioning whether or not the halfback would be able to continue playing professional rugby league.

And it is those injuries which Gale has revealed to be “the toughest part” of his career.

“The injuries I would say have been the toughest part of my career. I came off the back of the Man of Steel-winning year with Castleford and them getting to the Grand Final and playing in the World Cup with England,” Gale told League Express.

“It was 40-0dd games that year which is where a lot of injuries come from. I think it was round five of Super League and I had a knee-on-knee clash with Pauli Pauli.

“I messed up my knee, came back and it wasn’t right. I had an operation on a microfracture and then England got to the semis in 2019.

“I came back from the second operation and then ruptured my Achilles. I went back-to-back-to-back with injuries and that was the hardest point of my career.

“A lot of people were saying things like ‘do you think you should retire?’ but that’s the bit I’m proud of that I’m still going at 36.”

