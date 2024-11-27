Club rejects deal for ex-Warrington Wolves man John Bateman as key factor revealed

MANLY SEA EAGLES have pulled out of the race to sign former Warrington Wolves back-rower John Bateman.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has claimed that Manly decided against pursuing a deal for the 31-year-old due to his age.

The Mole has said: “The Sea Eagles are building a good young squad and would have had to cut one of their promising up-and-comers to accommodate a player nearing the end of his career.”

It all looks to be over for Bateman at the Wests Tigers, however, with head coach Benji Marshall keen on moving on the back-rower.

There has been interest from two rival NRL clubs about potentially bringing Bateman to their sides, according to The Daily Telegraph, with Wests, in their eagerness to get rid of Bateman, willing to pay over $300,000 of his $650,000 contract to move the back-rower on.

The England international, of course, ended the 2024 season on loan at Super League side Warrington Wolves following a highly-publicised fallout with Marshall.

However, Bateman still has two years left to run on his Wests contract and has always emphasised his desire to see out that contract.

