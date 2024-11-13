Wakefield Trinity veteran Matty Ashurst finds new club

OLDHAM have announcee the signing of Wakefield captain Matty Ashurst on a two-year deal ahead of the 2025 Betfred Championship season.

The former St Helens and Salford second row follows Iain Thornley in making the move from the Championship Grand Final winners, who swept the board in 2024 with the League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup.

Ashurst joins Thornley, Gil Dudson and Adam Milner as big-name winter signings, and success is exactly what the 35-year-old hopes to bring to Sean Long’s men after their promotion as League One champions.

“This will be a great challenge as the vision here at Oldham is similar to Wakefield, they want to do big things,” said Ashurst, who made 230 appearances over ten seasons at Wakefield, signing off with a try in this season’s Grand Final.

“Last season was brilliant for Oldham so hopefully we can put a run together next year and do something special,” he told Roughyeds TV.

“I watched a lot of Oldham when I knew I was coming here and it looks a great family club with a great team spirit and I was excited to get the opportunity to be a part of this.

“I came through in a St Helens team with Sean Long in it and now he is my coach. I looked up to him massively as a kid watching the game and I was a bit starstruck in that Saints team. There was no better introduction into Super League.

“I want to help this club take the first steps to getting to Super League in a few years time. There is a really good squad to have a good go at the Championship and the 1895 Cup is a great opportunity too.

“I am a hard-working and honest player and look forward to contributing to the team.”

Head coach Sean Long is delighted to sign a player that he knows well.

“I worked with Matty at Saints and signed him at Salford,” said Long.

“He is a really good professional who captained Wakefield to Super League. He has really good standards and is a true pro, a born leader.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast