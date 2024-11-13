Swinton Lions change club badge ahead of 2025 League One season

SWINTON LIONS have changed their club badge ahead of the 2025 League One season.

It’s been all change for the Lions following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, with previous head coach Alan Kilshaw resigning and former Warrington Wolves forward Paul Wood taking over.

There has also been an influx of new signings to help Swinton return to the second tier at the first time of asking, with the son of Lee Briers, Reece Briers, just one of those making the move to Heywood Road for 2025.

And, to fit in with the their new mantra of ‘one club, one vision’, the Lions have changed the badge to represent a more modern take ahead of a brand new season.

For reference, this was their old badge:

What are your thoughts?

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast