Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw seemingly spotted at Super League club’s training session

WAKEFIELD TRINITY winger Lee Kershaw has been seemingly spotted at a Super League club’s training session, with his future at Trinity thought to have come to an end.

Kershaw has been linked with a move to the Leeds Rhinos for most of the off-season and he was seemingly spotted at the Rhinos’ ‘Saturday Struggle’ training session at Roundhay Park over the weekend.

Great to see Rhinos legend JJB down with the boys for the pre-season ‘Saturday Struggle’ yesterday at Roundhay Park as part of the coaching teams philosophy of linking the next generation with those who went before them pic.twitter.com/spIkVKy95F — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) December 3, 2023

With Kershaw a part of the Leeds squad, it throws up question marks once again over the future of Derrell Olpherts who was seemingly absent from that particular training session over the weekend.

Olpherts only joined the Rhinos ahead of the 2023 Super League season from local rivals Castleford Tigers, but injuries limited the winger to 14 appearances.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.