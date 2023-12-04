Ex-Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos prop Ava Seumanufagai confirms new club

FORMER Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos prop Ava Seumanufagai has confirmed his new club following his exit from Super League.

Seumanufagai played a bit-part role in Leigh’s Challenge Cup winning-year after signing a one-year deal at the Leigh Sports Village.

The 32-year-old has since returned home to take up a player-coaching role with Campbelltown City Kangaroos, who compete in the Group 6 Rugby League competition, also known as the Macarthur Conference Rugby League competition.

“During the later part of my career I have become interested in coaching,” said 32-year-old Seumanufagai via The Daily Telegraph.

“I turned down a few other options because I see this as a good stepping stone, and I still get to play.

“Down the track I’d love to work my way towards the NRL, but I know it’s a hard gig and spots are limited.”

Seumanufagai made 31 appearances for Leeds between 2019 and 2020, winning the Challenge Cup with the Rhinos in 2020 before returning home due to Covid-19.

However, the prop signed for Leigh for 2023 and went on to make another 13 appearances in Super League.

