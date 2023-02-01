Wakefield Trinity winger Lewis Murphy reportedly set for shock move after bursting onto Super League scene

WAKEFIELD TRINITY Lewis Murphy is reportedly set for a shock move after bursting onto the Super League scene in 2022.

Murphy, 20, has scored 19 tries in 21 Super League appearances but has reportedly signed for NRL side Sydney Roosters for 2024 and beyond, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Wakefield winger is one of the most natural finishers to have come through the ranks at Super League level, replacing Catalans Dragons signing Tom Johnstone.

With pace to burn, an ability to finish in ridiculously tight spaces and a willingness to help Trinity out of defence, Murphy has certainly been attracting all the right attention.

Now, according to the Daily Telegraph, that has led to Sydney reportedly offering the winger a two-year deal.

The Roosters themselves have Jaxson Paulo and Corey Allan fighting over the wing spots in 2023 after Joseph Suaalii’s move to the centres, with Murphy expected to challenge both of those for a starting berth in 2024.