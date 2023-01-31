Wakefield Trinity signing Kevin Proctor breaks silence on Gold Coast Titans sacking

IT was a huge news story at the time, but back in 2022, new Super League signing Kevin Proctor was sacked by the Gold Coast Titans.

The move came about due to Proctor vaping in a toilet cubicle and then posting the video on his Instagram during half-time of the Titans’ 36-26 defeat against the Canterbury Bulldogs back in late July last year.

A club statement from the Titans at the time read: “The Gold Coast Titans have sanctioned Kevin Proctor after being made aware of an incident during yesterday’s round 19 fixture against the Bulldogs.

“Proctor has also been released from his commitments with the club for the remainder of the year and will not return to train or play with the squad.

“His actions were in breach of both NRL and Stadium regulations.”

After months of searching for a new club, Proctor eventually signed on the dotted line for Wakefield Trinity for one season.

During pre-season so far, the 33-year-old former New Zealand international has excelled, demonstrating the leadership and communication skills that influenced his rise to captain at both club and international level.

And, following Wakefield’s 24-12 win over Featherstone Rovers in a pre-season friendly at the weekend, Proctor opened up on that incident for the first time.

“It wasn’t really too difficult to be honest, I enjoyed all the extra time off with my kids,” Proctor told League Express.

“You can go one way or the other, you can blame everyone else for your mistakes or you can think of the positives and go the other way. I spent more time with my girls and I even got to pick them up and drop them from school.

“I was kind of a stay at home mum! I got to spend more time with them and do more activities. It was good doing it before I came over here but you can take the negatives or positives out of anything but I won’t let it break me.

“I’ve been loving my time here at Wakefield so far, I was ready to leave the NRL.”