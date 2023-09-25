Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Lineham set for new club following Super League relegation

WAKEFIELD TRINITY winger Tom Lineham is set for a new club following his side’s relegation from Super League.

Trinity’s relegation from the top flight was confirmed last week with a heartbreaking 20-19 defeat to Leigh Leopards.

That will, of course, mean that a number of Wakefield players will head for the exit doors – especially those with no relegation clauses in the contract.

One of those is Tom Lineham, who has registered just three tries in 20 appearances for Trinity since joining the club ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

The so-called ‘Flying Pig’ joined Trinity from Warrington Wolves where he had become a cult hero, scoring 83 tries in 133 appearances, but the 31-year-old has struggled for form and fitness whilst at Belle Vue.

Now, League Express understands that Lineham is set to pen a deal with Championship side York Knights – the club where the winger’s rugby league career started.

Born in Leeds, Lineham made 20 appearance for York back in 2009 and 2010 before being snapped up by Hull FC.

On Humberside, the winger scored 54 tries in 68 games before leaving for Warrington ahead of the 2016 Super League season.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.