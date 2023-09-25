Super League Round 27: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Huddersfield Giants 8-20 Warrington Wolves

Danny Walker put in a huge shift and set up a vital try.

3 pts – Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves)

2 pts – Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants)

1 pt – Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

Leeds Rhinos 46-0 Castleford Tigers

David Fusitu’a celebrated 150 career games with a fine hat-trick and unbelievable fielding of the high ball.

3 pts – David Fusitu’a (Leeds Rhinos)

2 pts – Luke Hooley (Leeds Rhinos)

1 pt – Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos)

Leigh Leopards 6-10 Wigan Warriors

Jai Field took some rough treatment from Leigh but always got up to provide spark for Wigan, not least with his try.

3 pts – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

1 pt – Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors)

Salford Red Devils 8-19 Catalans Dragons

Sam Tomkins was influential throughout, capping off a timeless performance with an excellent try towards the game’s conclusion.

3 pts – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts – Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons)

1 pt – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

St Helens 30-12 Hull FC

Mark Percival was a constant threat out wide, scoring a crucial try in the first half and flawless off the tee in a fine individual display.

3 pts – Mark Percival (St Helens)

2 pts – Jack Welsby (St Helens)

1 pt – Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

Wakefield Trinity 12-56 Hull KR

Mikey Lewis was utterly sensational, cutting Wakefield apart throughout.

3 pts – Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

2 pts – Brad Schneider (Hull KR)

1 pt – Jack Walker (Hull KR)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Final Table (+ Round 27 points)

1= Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 27

George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 27

3= Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons) 22 (+2)

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) 22

5= Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) 17

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 17

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 17 (+1)

Jack Welsby (St Helens) 17 (+2)

9 Jake Clifford (Hull FC) 16

10= Jordan Abdull (Hull KR) 15

Adam Keighran (Catalans Dragons) 15

Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 15 (+3)

