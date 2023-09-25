Super League Round 27: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Huddersfield Giants 8-20 Warrington Wolves
Danny Walker put in a huge shift and set up a vital try.
3 pts – Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves)
2 pts – Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants)
1 pt – Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)
Leeds Rhinos 46-0 Castleford Tigers
David Fusitu’a celebrated 150 career games with a fine hat-trick and unbelievable fielding of the high ball.
3 pts – David Fusitu’a (Leeds Rhinos)
2 pts – Luke Hooley (Leeds Rhinos)
1 pt – Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos)
Leigh Leopards 6-10 Wigan Warriors
Jai Field took some rough treatment from Leigh but always got up to provide spark for Wigan, not least with his try.
3 pts – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)
2 pts – Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)
1 pt – Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors)
Salford Red Devils 8-19 Catalans Dragons
Sam Tomkins was influential throughout, capping off a timeless performance with an excellent try towards the game’s conclusion.
3 pts – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)
2 pts – Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons)
1 pt – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)
St Helens 30-12 Hull FC
Mark Percival was a constant threat out wide, scoring a crucial try in the first half and flawless off the tee in a fine individual display.
3 pts – Mark Percival (St Helens)
2 pts – Jack Welsby (St Helens)
1 pt – Lewis Martin (Hull FC)
Wakefield Trinity 12-56 Hull KR
Mikey Lewis was utterly sensational, cutting Wakefield apart throughout.
3 pts – Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)
2 pts – Brad Schneider (Hull KR)
1 pt – Jack Walker (Hull KR)
Albert Goldthorpe Medal Final Table (+ Round 27 points)
1= Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 27
George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 27
3= Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons) 22 (+2)
Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) 22
5= Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) 17
Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 17
Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 17 (+1)
Jack Welsby (St Helens) 17 (+2)
9 Jake Clifford (Hull FC) 16
10= Jordan Abdull (Hull KR) 15
Adam Keighran (Catalans Dragons) 15
Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 15 (+3)