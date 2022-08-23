Wakefield Trinity’s Lewis Murphy among new call-ups for England Knights

Paul Anderson has given three young Super League talents their first call-ups to the England Knights squad ahead of two international fixtures this autumn.

Wakefield Trinity winger Lewis Murphy is among the new faces in the squad after a breakthrough season.

Huddersfield Giants front-row pair Owen Trout and Oliver Wilson have also been called up after a consistent year with their high-flying club.

In addition, Leeds Rhinos forward Cameron Smith – like Trout and Wilson, a former England Academy international – has been recalled by the Knights, having previously played for them in 2019.

Anderson has named a group of 30 players, an increase from the 27-man performance squad named earlier this season – the only other change is the absence of Warrington Wolves’ Matty Ashton following his call-up to the senior England squad for their mid-season international.

Knights head coach Anderson will choose from this squad for two games this autumn, against France ‘B’ in Bordeaux on Saturday 1 October, and against Scotland the following Saturday (8 October) at Myreside, Edinburgh.

“It’s great news for the Knights programme that we have two international matches as a focus for 2022,” said Anderson.

“Travelling to France and then Scotland in the space of a week will be exactly the sort of experience we want to give these players to prepare them for the different challenges of international rugby, especially with an eye on the 2025 World Cup in France.

“Like Shaun Wane and his England coaching staff, we monitor performances in all Super League games, and that has led to the four additions to our 2022 squad.

“Lewis Murphy, Cameron Smith, Owen Trout and Oliver Wilson have all established themselves as quality Super League players, and we are pleased to welcome them to our group.”

Knights performance squad 2022: Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers), Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons), Matty English, Will Pryce, Owen Trout, Oliver Wilson (all Huddersfield Giants), Jack Brown, Jordan Lane (both Hull FC), Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten (both Hull KR), Jack Broadbent, Morgan Gannon, Tom Holroyd, Cameron Smith, Liam Tindall (all Leeds Rhinos), Jon Bennison, Jake Wingfield (both St Helens), Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity), Ellis Longstaff, Matty Nicholson, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker, Connor Wrench (all Warrington Wolves), Ethan Havard, Sam Halsall, James McDonnell, Brad O’Neill, Oliver Partington, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (all Wigan Warriors)

Knights fixtures:

France B v England Knights – Saturday October 1, Bordeaux (Merignac) – 7.30pm (local time)

Scotland v England Knights – Saturday October 8, Edinburgh (Myreside) – 1.30pm