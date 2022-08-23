Toulouse Olympique and Catalans Dragons make squad changes for French derby

Catalans Dragons’ Matt Whitley could return from more than a month out with a knee injury for the French derby at Toulouse Olympique.

As well as the England Knights international, the Dragons also have Tiaki Chan back in contention for Thursday’s game after serving his two-match ban.

Despite those two returnees, Steve McNamara is only able to name a 20-man squad with three more players ruled out.

Arthur Mourgue suffered an ankle injury and Mathieu Cozza a concussion during last week’s defeat to Salford Red Devils, while Michael McIlorum must serve a one-game suspension.

Sam Tomkins is again named despite missing the Salford game with a knee issue, but Mitchell Pearce (calf), Julian Bousquet (knee), Mike McMeeken (thumb), Benjamin Jullien (groin), Arthur Romano (knee), Jordan Dezaria (foot) and Sam Kasiano (suspension) all remain unavailable.

Toulouse a welcome injury return with Andrew Dixon back from a two-month absence with an adductor injury.

Sylvain Houles also brings Olly Ashall-Bott, following suspension, and Latrell Schaumkel back into his 21-man squad.

But Olympique are without Matty Russell (thigh) and Hugo Pezet (concussion), as well as captain Tony Gigot.

Lloyd White (back), Dom Peyroux (thigh) and Joseph Paulo (hamstring) remain sidelined for Toulouse along with the suspended Corey Norman.

Toulouse Olympique v Catalans Dragons – Stade Ernest Wallon, Thursday 7.30pm (UK time)

Toulouse: 2 Latrell Schamukel, 4 Mathieu Jussaume, 5 Paul Marcon, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarrete, 10 Harrison Hansen, 11 Andrew Dixon, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Éloi Pélissier, 15 Maxime Puech, 16 Joe Bretherton, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Ilias Bergal, 21 Chris Hankinson, 23 Justin Sangaré, 24 Guy Armitage, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 28 Nathan Peats, 29 Lambert Belmas, 30 Maxime Stefani, 35 Daniel Alvaro.

Catalans: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 11 Matt Whitley, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 20 Tyrone May, 21 Corentin Le Cam, 22 Dylan Napa, 25 César Rougé, 26 Romain Franco, 27 Joe Chan, 29 Sam Tomkins, 33 Tiaki Chan.