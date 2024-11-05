Wakefield Trinity’s Luke Gale on the best coach he has worked under as he reveals “one of the most enjoyable years” of his rugby league career

LUKE GALE bowed out as a professional rugby league player over a fortnight ago when Wakefield Trinity demolished Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final.

For Gale, it brought down the curtain of a professional rugby league career that has spanned 18 seasons with over 2,000 points registered in that time from almost 400 appearances.

Despite winning the Challenge Cup with Leeds Rhinos and making it to the Super League Grand Final with Castleford Tigers, the current season with Wakefield Trinity has been heralded by Gale as “one of the most enjoyable”.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at Wakefield. It’s probably up there with one of the most enjoyable years of my career,” Gale told League Express.

“You get a little older and appreciate it a bit more. I was almost ready to hang up my boots after I had been at Hull.

“I did an off-season by myself and didn’t have club. I was happy and content with everything I had done. I signed for Keighley as they had just come up to the Championship.

“Then Wakefield came in almost three or four months into that deal and it’s been a crazy turnaround since then.

“With Matt Ellis taking over, with a new stand and a new group of players, I did another year and we now have two trophies and a Grand Final on Saturday.”

Of course, along the way during his career, Gale has worked under some incredible coaches, but it is Daryl Powell that the 36-year-old has hailed as the best to work under.

“He’s been brilliant and he’s got a group of staff around him that have helped massively, it’s been really enjoyable,” Gale said.

“He asks a lot of you as a player, he wants you to improve but he has improved some players to go to the next level in a massive way. Max Jowitt, for example, he was a good player before but Daryl has still improved him.

“He has definitely got the best out of me. I’ve been lucky enough to play under some great coaches and I take a little bit from each one.

“I had Ellery Hanley and John Bastian who were great mentors when I was a kid. There was Wayne Bennett obviously, Daryl Powell and some really good coaches.

“You get a bit of knowledge from each one but I think Daryl has got the best out of me time and time again.”

