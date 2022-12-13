Wakefield Trinity’s stadium progress revealed as Super League club moves on to second stand

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S stadium progress has been revealed as Super League club moves on to redeveloping their second stand.

Belle Vue is one of the oldest venues in the top flight, with Wakefield putting plans in place to redevelop the old girl ahead of the 2023 season.

Since work started in the summer, the pace has been rapid and the results brilliant to say the least with the East Stand looking a far cry away from the terracing that was present previous.

Now, chairman John Minards has revealed the next stage of progression, with the North Stand now being given a makeover.

Steel structures have been put in place to lay the foundation for the terracing and the pictures tell the whole story.