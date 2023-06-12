Wakefield Trinity’s stunning Super League stadium progress continues

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S struggles on the field have been well documented to say the least in Super League 2023.

That being said, off the field, the West Yorkshire club look to be very much on the up as a new stadium stand as well as takeover close to completion are in the pipework.

In terms of the stadium, this time last season work began with an August 2023 date pencilled in for the completion. And following great progress, the club is still on target for their August date of completion.

With the weather on incredible form on Sunday as Wakefield hosted Leeds Rhinos at Belle Vue, the new stand was there for all to see, shining in the sunlight.

And with the weather shining, Trinity were full value for their 24-14 triumph over Leeds.

Here is the current stadium progress: