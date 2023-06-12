Andy Last calls on Jason Qareqare and Cain Robb to improve following Castleford Tigers’ loss to Salford Red Devils

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has challenged Jason Qareqare and Cain Robb following the club’s 42-10 loss to the Salford Red Devils on Friday night.

The pair have been challenged in recent weeks by Last and now the Tigers boss has called on them to improve aspects of their game.

“People like Jason (Qareqare), young players over the time I’ve worked with them, they only get better from being exposed to it,” Last said.

“You need to expect that there will be errors made. Jason made some decisions last week in terms of his position that he had to work on and against Salford, there were a couple of occasions when he wasn’t quite where he needed to be but he will learn from that.

“He also showed some nice touches, he took some really good catches under pressure, we just need more from him.

“He needed to carry the ball a bit more out of yardage because our middle boys were tired. He shouldn’t have to be told, hopefully he will put that into practice.”

When Paul McShane left the field early due to a suspected broken forearm, youngster Cain Robb came on in the captain’s place, with Last admitting that the hooker struggled a bit defensively.

“He’s a little bit small defensively, he struggled a bit with the big men. He’s got to stop being so indecisive, he needs to pick up the ball and run and use his speed.

“He’s being indecisive from dummy-half. Cain is a player who has potential and speed but he needs to use it better than he did.”