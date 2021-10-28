Wales and Scotland name squads for Wheelchair Rugby League Test

Wales and Scotland have names their squads for the Wheelchair Test at Glyndwr University in Wrexham this Saturday (kick-off 12.45pm).

Wales are again rotating their players with only Mark Williams and Harry Jones remaining from the 62-48 win over Ireland at the same venue a fortnight ago, and the bulk of their selections from North Wales Crusaders. The hosts beat Scotland in Edinburgh when they won their fifth successive Celtic Cup earlier this year, but head coach Stephen Jones is expecting a tougher game this time.

“We have again mixed the selection to be able to give more players a push out,” he said. “But I am still confident they will get the job done. We are looking to improve on our performance against Ireland. With the new coaching set up in Scotland, we are expecting to face a squad that is looking to make a name for themselves so it should be a hard fought game.”

Scotland have included three uncapped players in their squad which is predominantly drawn from Dundee Dragons, and according to their head coach Mark Roughsedge: “The squad and staff are really excited to get back into the Test arena. Wales are the perfect opposition for us at a stage where we are looking to take the squad in a new direction. The game will allow us to benchmark where we need to be against a side that is established amongst the top Wheelchair Rugby League nations.”

Wales squad

Gary Preece (Hereford Harriers), Jodie Boyd-Ward (Leeds Rhinos), Gary Taylor, Harry Jones, Lucie Roberts, Mark Williams, Mason Baker, Ricki Davies, Stephen Halsey (North Wales Crusaders)

Scotland squad

Cadyn Thomson*, Connor Blackmore, David Birtles, John Willans, Michael Mellon, Neil Johnston, Ryan Mellon* (Dundee Dragons), Callum Young (Leyland Warriors), Bex Laing* (North Wales Crusaders), Dave Anderson (West Wales Raiders), Midge Hartley (Unattached)

*debutants