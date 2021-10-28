Leigh sign Luis Roberts

Leigh Centurions have signed former Salford Red Devils youngster Luis Roberts for the 2022 Betfred Championship season.

Roberts, 19, is a former Leigh Centurions season-ticket holder who stood on the North Stand with his family. He made his Super League debut on the wing for Salford in September 2020, impressing in a 20-18 win over Warrington Wolves and in 2021 he scored 10 tries in 18 games for Swinton Lions in the Championship.

On joining Leigh Centurions, Roberts said, “I am delighted to be joining my hometown club. I was a season-ticket holder in the North Stand from the age of 13 and my favourite player was Martyn Ridyard, who I had the pleasure of playing alongside at Swinton. I am so grateful to Swinton for giving me my big chance last season.”

Centurions Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Luis is a good athlete and a great ball carrier who knows his way to the try-line. Scoring as often as he did last season shows his potential and, above all, he is a Leigh lad.”

Roberts came through the ranks at Leigh Miners and then Folly Lane before joining the Salford Red Devils Academy as a youngster and he played for Wales at junior level. He played twice in Super League towards the end of the 2020 season, following his Salford debut with a second appearance in a narrow defeat at Hull Kingston Rovers before joining the Lions.